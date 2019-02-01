The draw for the Maiden 2019 Kasoa Soccer Fiesta (KSF) comes off today at the serene Bronze Pub at Kakraba Junction.

The draw which will witness eight community teams will be supervised by former FIFA assistant referee, David Agyin later today.

This tournament is being put together by Healthy Black Communities (HBC), Inc./Corporate Kicks, Inc. are American based NGOs with support from the Gomoa East MP, Hon. Kojo Asemanyi.

The winning teams will walk away with trophies and other goodies to be donated by the two NGOs.

Participating teams namely; Kakraba Sunday Stars, Kasoa Professionals, Kasoa Monday Stars, Kasoa Kakum Stars, Kasoa Black Foreigners, Kasoa Rich Football Club, Kasoa Estate FC and American Junction Stars will on the day put up a staunch opposition against each other.

However, LaMont “Montee” Evans, President/Chief Executive Officer of HBC, Nyatui Kwabena Welch, President/Chief Executive Officer of Corporate Kicks believes this year’s theme: ‘BUILDING A BRIDGE OF BLACK STAR EXCELLENCE! ” will see interesting pairings after tonight.

The annual event comes off from February 9-10 at the Kakraba Zion School Park.

Source: Starr Sport