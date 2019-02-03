President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana on Sunday for an eight-day working visit to South Africa, the United States of America, and Ethiopia, the presidency has announced.

In South Africa, President Akufo-Addo will participate in the 2019 edition of the Investing in African Mining Indaba, the world’s largest mining investment conference dedicated to the capitalisation and development of mining in Africa, where he will deliver the keynote address.

In the United States of America, the President, at the invitation of the National Prayer Breakfast Host Committee, will attend and deliver a keynote speech at the 67th Annual National Prayer Breakfast, to be held on Thursday, 7th February, 2019. He will also participate in a fundraising event for the construction of the National Cathedral.

In Ethiopia, President Akufo-Addo will lead Ghana’s delegation to the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU), which is being held on the theme “Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa”.

The President will return to Ghana on Monday, 11th February, 2019.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM