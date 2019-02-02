Australia based foundation, Asantewaah Boy’s has presented four incubators to two government Hospitals in the country.

The beneficiary hospitals are the Tetteh Quashie Hospital, Mampong and Oda government hospital receiving two incubators each valued at $10,000.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, Professor Yaw Baafi of University of Wollongong, Australia and the Asantewaa Boy’s said the donation was in memory of his late wife Abena Asantewaa Baafi.

Professor Baafi’s late wife had a vision of providing incubators to hospitals in Ghana under the ‘incubator project’ and after her demise, her son Ryan Kofi set out to make the vision a reality.

Ghana over the years has recorded about 140,000 pre-term births with more than 8000 dying due to inadequate or unavailability of incubators in hospitals.

The Asantewaah Boy’s Foundation wants to change the trend with the donations calling for financial help to support its efforts.

Dr Kwabena Owuradu, the Medical Superintendent of the Oda Hospital, who received the incubators on behalf of Management and staff, expressed gratitude to Professor Baafi, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, for the presentation.

He said the Hospital now had three incubators, which hitherto had only one, with each taking three or four per-term babies at a time.

Dr Owuradu said the three will therefore enhance the survival rate of pre-term babies at the Hospital and Eastern Region in general.

He appealed to other charitable organizations, corporate bodies, and philanthropists to emulate the effort of the Foundation.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonlinr.com/103.5FM