The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has stated that the members of the National Democratic Congress deserved the violence that was unleashed on them during the Ayawaso-Wuogon by-election on Thursday.

Thursday’s by-election which was won by the NPP candidate was fraught with violence which led to the withdrawal of the opposition party from the polls.

But according to Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, the NDC has no right to demand answers and complain over Thursday’s happenings since their history is replete with violence.

“I find it absolutely hypocritical of a group of people whose party was burst in violence and blood and mayhem unleashed on the Ghanaian people to today seek to adopt the high moral ground and seek to point accusing fingers at the NPP which has traditionally borne the brunt of violence unleashed upon the Ghanaian people by the NDC.

“I take serious exception to the sentiments that they are expressing today, nobody says that violence of any kind is acceptable but the person complaining must be somebody who can complain about violence not when that person sponsored acts of violence on innocent Ghanaians and the stories are legion.

“They have been actively involved in assaulting Ghanaian citizens…how dare they seek to today seek to assume some moral high ground and pontificate about violence, they do not qualify, they have no right to even preach to us about that [violence],” the Communications Minister told Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan.

She justified the attack on Sam George because according to her the Ningo Prampram MP provoked the security services and was peddling falsehood.

“We have all seen the videos of Sam George claiming that somebody had been killed in his home…they were born in lies and deceit and violence, they have grown in it and will die in it…they are the last people to talk about that.”

