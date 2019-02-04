Award-winning Savings and Loans Company, Bayport Savings and Loans, best known as the most trusted and reliable loans provider over the years, has launched its new product in insurance; Bayport Motor Insurance.

The new Bayport Motor Insurance stems from an alliance with Star Assurance, the most indigenous insurance company in Ghana.

The new product was launched at the Star Assurance Head Office, Stanbic Heights on 1st February 2019, where an unveiling ceremony was witnessed by the press and other stakeholders.

The collaboration between Bayport Savings and Loans and Star Assurance constitutes a strategic partnership.

The two businesses are both market leaders in their respective industries; Bayport is currently a leading savings a loans company with the largest market share in payroll loans. Star Assurance has over 36 years’ experience in the insurance industry in Ghana.

Insurance products birthed from this alliance will present immense opportunities to customers and stakeholders. Customers can be guaranteed creative and innovative products designed to ensure that they and their loved ones are covered in any event of loss or injury.

Bayport is excited about its new Motor Insurance because it is convenient and most importantly very affordable. A feature that makes the Bayport Motor Insurance unique in every way is that it offers flexible monthly premium payments. Customers now can pay their premiums monthly, instead of the usual annual premium’s payment required by other insurance companies.

Bayport Motor Insurance was designed specifically to reduce the pressure of customers having to pay insurance premiums upfront even when they cannot afford it.

A key promise of Bayport to its customers is to provide an all-inclusive financial solution suited to the needs of a broad customer base through embracing technology, product leadership and innovation. In addition to the variety of competitive products Bayport offers, customers can now be assured of a Motor Policy that is solid.

The Bayport Motor Insurance covers: Third Party, Third Party Fire and Theft, as well as Comprehensive.

Bayport and Star Assurance have officially completed all requirements and have received approval from Bank of Ghana and the National Insurance Commission (NIC) to trade the Bayport Motor Insurance.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM