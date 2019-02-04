A 61-page book, titled; “Critical Thinking in the 21st Century,” was launched in Accra at the weekend, to encourage all to appreciate the importance of critical thinking in solving problems.

The book, which has seven chapters, looked at the definition of critical thinking, the application of critical thinking, critical thinking skills, critical thinking behaviour, how to improve your critical thinking and the importance of critical thinking.

Mr Edem Kojo Doe, the Author of the book, told the Ghana News Agency that the book was to inspire and build up a generation of creative and creative thinkers.

He said most people took decisions without thinking, which had caused them heavily, adding that the book would help people to think beyond the box to address issues of concern.

The Author explained that critical thinking must be rational, collaborative and open minded, stressing that it takes collaborative minds to think and solve problems, because the effort of an individual alone cannot change the world.

Mr Doe said the book was not only to prepare readers academically but also to build them for the job market as well as spark their minds to think positively and critically.