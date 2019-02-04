The Minister of State in Charge of National Security Bryan Acheampong is embarrassing the Presidency with is actions and inactions following the violence at Ayawaso West-Wuogon, the Commissioner of Human Rights and Administrative Justice Joseph Whittal has said.

According to him, the deployment of masked security men by the national security marred Ghana’s respected human rights and rule of law credentials.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday, Mr. Whittal said he is hoping the President will take the necessary actions to bring order on the front of security in the country.

“We are in a democratic dispensation and the National Security and the Military are all subject to democratic control. The minister’s actions and inactions are bringing embarrassment to the President as an apostle of rule of law. The IGP and his command have no idea who those masked young men were and so there is a need for investigations. The masked men should be punished according to the rule of law,” he said.

Mr. Acheampong has admitted the masked who were deployed to Ayawaso during the Thursday by-election are his men and that they were there on a tip-off.

The violence that characterized the polls has been condemned by several civil society groups in the country.

Meanwhile, a security analyst Prosper Addo says the incident at Ayawaso was condemnable and politicians should be bold to speak up about things that are not right even if done by their party.

“There are designated core security actors that could have been called upon to assist if the police officers at Bawaleshie were not enough to handle situation on the ground. My question however is this, ‘under what circumstances were they deployed to go and do what they did at Bawaleshie?”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM