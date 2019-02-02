Former President John Dramani Mahama has questioned the selective conduct of some civil society organisations in the country, especially on issues of national importance.

He noted that some civil society organisations have developed a cold attitude for commenting on many important national issues including human rights, since the inception of the Akufo-Addo government even though they were very vocal during the administration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Addressing NDC delegates in Anloga in the Anlo constituency as part of his flagbearership campaign tour of the Volta Region, Mr Mahama expressed misgivings about the double standards of some of the civil society organisations.

He, for instance, wondered why his statement that the NDC will defend the constitution of Ghana after Thursdays violent attacks and gunfire on NDC members and supporters in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election has attracted criticism from some civil society organisation leaders.

He pointed out that Ghana belongs to all Ghanaians, adding that all sides of the political divide must be treated equally.

Mr Mahama also urged the police not to shield the New Patriotic Party’s rampaging hoodlums who injured scores of NDC members when they opened fire on them during the by-election in Accra.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM