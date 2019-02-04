About 50 students of Akuapem Mampong Presbyterian Senior High School have been displaced after their classroom was ripped off by a rainstorm.

The incident has interrupted the academic exercise of the students preparing to write their examination.

The students are being temporarily accommodated in the school’s Assembly Hall while authorities await urgent intervention to re-roof the affected classroom.

Mampong PRESEC is among many Senior High Schools in Ghana facing infrastructural challenges. Inadequate classrooms have forced Management of the School to convert pavilions and other facilities to classrooms to take care of the increased school population as a result of the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy.

Last Saturday’s rainstorm also collapsed a wall between the School and Kunta Kinte Orthopaedic Hospital but fortunately, no casualty was recorded.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Municipal Chief Executive, Denis Aboagye visited the School Monday for assessment and facilitate the release of relief items to the School.

The Akuapem North Acting Municipal Director of NADMO, Appianti Emmanuel, told Starr News, the assessment report has since been filed to the Regional Directorate.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah