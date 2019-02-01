Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the Ghana Police Service to expedite investigations into the circumstances leading to the violence which was perpetrated against members and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Thursday’s by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in Accra.

Scores of NDC members and supporters, including the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, were brutally attacked and injured, after several rounds of ammunition were fired by fully armed masked gunmen who rode in military grade vehicles marked “POLICE SWAT”.

Subsequently, Mr Mahama suspended his flagbearership campaign in the Volta Region and returned to Accra to visit those who were injured and on admission in hospital.

Addressing NDC delegates at Dzode in the Ketu North constituency, after resuming his campaign in the Volta region on Friday, Mr Mahama, described the attack as an affront on Ghana’s constitution.

He said the disruption of Thursday’s by-election is a product of the NPP’s “all die be die”.

Mr Mahama warned that the NDC would resist any attempt by the government to subvert Ghana’s constitution, as it happened in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency by-election.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM