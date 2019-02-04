Families of the three females kidnapped in Sekondi Takoradi say they have resorted to fasting and prayers for God’s intervention.

The Western Region Police Command together with other partners are still investigating the whereabouts of the three kidnapped girls.

The first kidnapping happened in August, 2018 and even though the prime suspect has been kidnapped he is yet to show the whereabouts of the girls.

There has been a public outcry for the police to expedite investigations leading to the bottom of the case.

In the meantime, the families say they are seeking the face of God for divine intervention.

Nana Adjoa, sister to Richlove Quayson who has been kidnapped, told Journalists that they just finished a 14 day fasting and prayer program.

“We just ended our 14-day fasting and prayer yesterday and we hope that God has heard us. We are positive that by the close of this week everything will be okay”.

The Police have announced they are receiving international assistance in the investigations to locate the girls.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Ohene Gyan