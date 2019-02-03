Founding President and executive dean of Noble intentional school, Prof. Kwaku Atuahene-Gima has accused Ghanaian leaders of lacking creative mindset when it comes to dealing with current economic challenges facing the country.

He said most Ghanaian leaders travel almost every time to develop countries but do not return with what they go to see or learn from those travels and practically, emulating ideas towards solving problems here in Ghana.

Prof. Atuahene-Gima said this during the graduation ceremony of 38 students of the Nobel International Business School, (NIBS) in Accra, an institution affiliated to the Swiss Business School.

“When leaders go away from here, including myself, we see how things are done; now the issue is why can’t we emulate or copy those skills and ideas here when we return?” He asked.

Chief executive officer of Ecobank Ghana, Mr. Daniel Sackey in his keynote address charge the grandaunts not to see their completion as a relief but see it as another step in working harder to help reduce problems facing the economic sector in the country.

The Executive Dean of the Swiss Business School, (SBS) Dr. Bert Wolfs in his message encouraged the graduates to never give up.

“I want to encourage you to use the same spirit that you have shown, the sacrifice you have made, the sleepless nights you have endured, for your next destination. Remember to remain humble,” he said.

Among the 38 students, 17 graduated with Master’s Degree and 21 graduated with a doctorate degree in business administration (DBA).

