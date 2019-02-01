Oil transport operators have been encouraged to strictly enforce safety procedures at the workplace to enable standards in the industry to be maintained.

Chief Executive of J.K. Ahiadome Transport Company (JKAT) told the news team, maintaining safety could be achieved by recruiting the requisite personnel for the sector.

Since its establishment, J.K. Ahiadome Transport Company (JKAT) has been working vigorously to contribute to growth and training of key human resource in the downstream sector of the oil sector.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr James Kwoku Ahiadome, who has personally been involved in the petroleum business for over thirty (30) years as a transporter, said, current trends in the industry also require changes in operational strategies to achieve results.

Currently, the company operates a fleet of one hundred and fifteen (115) Bulk Road Vehicles (BRVs) transporting Mines Fuels and Lubricants, Gas Oil, Gasoline, Specialised Fuels, Aviation Turbine Kerosene and Residual Fuel Oil across Ghana and neighbouring West African countries. Limited aims at providing timely, efficient, safe, secure and high-quality service to its customers in a cost-effective and value-enhancing manner.

The CEO, Mr JK Ahiadome, at an end of year interaction and awards event for workers, said JKAT prioritises safety as a hallmark of its operations, as a result, it has won numerous awards over the years, including; Puma Energy Transporter Safety Award 2018, Haulage Company of the Year at Ghana Oil and Gas Awards 2018, Best Road Safety-Oriented Haulage Transport Operator (Non-Solid Category) – Ghana Driver and Road Safety Awards 2018 – National Road Safety Commission, Ghana.

General Manager, Stanley Owusu-Asamoah, said JKAT always wants to ensure it pursues the goal of no harm to its personnel and all others, protect the environment, play a leading role in promoting best practices and care for the health of employees.

At the event, awards were given to a number of its two hundred and sixty (260) workers made of Managers, Safety Officers, Vehicle and Depot Supervisors, Maintenance Officers, Professional Drivers, Driver Assistants, Security Officers and Administrative Support staff.

There were representatives from Total Ghana, Puma Energy Ghana and other partners.

Francis Ayertey was awarded as the best Bulk Vehicle Operator, taking home electrical appliances and a certificate.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM