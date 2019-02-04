The family of Ahmed Suale has slammed the decision by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong, to place a GHc100, 000 bounty on the killers of Suale.

According to the family, the MP – who they blame for Suale’s death – is attempting to thwart and undermine the ongoing investigations.

We regret that in this difficult moment…we have had to be engaged in what can be best described as a conscious and deceitful effort of some individuals in trading the dastardly assassination of our son for self-adulation.

“It has come to the notice of the family trough media platforms of the shameful claim by Mr. Kennedy Agyapong to have ever met our late son Hussein Ahmed-Suale. This is a falsehood and a pre-emptive act at procrastinating the resolution of the issues surrounding the murder of our son and to disrupt the painstaking effort well-meaning individuals, countries and security agencies in Ghana from getting to the bottom of the matter through diversionary tactics.

“We are confident and hopeful the thunder spirit worldwide and the innocent soul of our son will haunt out those whose hands are dripping with his blood. It is further insinuated that the MP publicly claimed that he assisted with the payment of the school fees of our son in 2012, this assertion is nothing but the desperation of an overly excited person over the demise of our son,” Suale’s uncle Musterpha Iddrisu read at a Press briefing Monday morning.

The family holds the view that the decidion by Mr. Agyapong to place a 100, 000 bounty on the killers of our son is not only deceptive but an exacerbated obstruction to divert the attention of the general public and change the phase of the ongoing investigations by the security agencies. We are really offended by this act of Mr. Kennedy Agyapong.

The loudmouth legislator last week placed a GHC 100,000 bounty on the head of the suspects who murdered undercover journalist Ahmed Suale.

The undercover journalist who worked with Tiger Eye PI – headed by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas – was gruesomely murdered in his car few minutes after leaving his family home in Madina on January 16, 2019.

Suale was killed months after the lawmaker publicly called for retribution against the journalist and exposed his face on his own private TV stateion – Net 2 after the number 12 documentary.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM