Ghanaian music duo Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker performed as opening acts at a concert to mark the 20th anniversary of Lauryn Hill’s Grammy-winning album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ in South Africa over the weekend.

Lauryn Hill brought the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Tour to Johannesburg with American rapper Nas supporting her.

The duo took to their individual Instagram pages to announce, by showing fans a snippet of the show’s rehearsal.

Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker, who performed as a duo, are signed by BBNZ, which formerly hosted E.L and Cwasi Oteng.

Last year, Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker released their joint album Pen & Paper.

Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor