Seasoned radio host and media personality Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has joined Berla Mundi to host the Starr Drive, replacing Giovanni Caleb, on Starr 103.5 FM.

The award-winning urban station has also announced that Jon Germain is the new host of mid-morning show ‘The Zone’.

KOD formerly hosted ‘The Zone’ while Jon Germain hosted evening show ‘Dropoff.’

The reshuffling comes after the exit of celebrated radio host Giovanni Caleb.

Jon Germain, who is also a musician, has been in the radio business for long tracing back to hosting entertainment shows on Choice FM to Atlantis and Smash TV on Metro.

KOD first worked as a production assistant for a TV show on GBC for a short period of time and later left to join Accra- based Radio Gold. After two years of living in England, he came back to Ghana to continue working with Radio Gold.

He joined EIB Network’s Live FM as a Presenter and Events & Marketing Manager in August 2015, and subsequently became the host of Starr FM’s mid-morning show ‘The Zone.’

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor