The Akyemansa District Office of the Ghana Education Service (GES) was locked up Monday Morning by an angry landlord over non- payment of rent.

The action rendered the staff stranded. District Mock examination papers which were supposed to be distributed also got locked up.

It is not clear the exact years the District Assembly owes the landlord and amount involved.

The office was however opened in the afternoon after some interventions.

The GES and GHS staff at the district still occupy rented offices due to inadequate space in the District Assembly’s administration block commissioned in 2016, eight years after the District was inaugurated.

When Contacted, the Akyemansa District Education Director Rosemond Antwi said the office was opened in the afternoon when she came in but declined comment on the debt.

Attempt to get response from the Akyemanse DCE,Paul Asamoah, also proved futile as he refused to pick several phone calls and text messages to him.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah