Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to close their ranks and work hard for victory in the 2020 general elections.

Addressing NDC delegates in the Kpando constituency at Kpando as part of his weeklong campaign tour of the Volta region, Mr Mahama said it is only through unity and hard work that the party can recapture power in the next election.

Using the Kpando constituency as an example, the former President entreated all sides to come together and support one another, adding that this will ensure a strong and formidable party in the constituency.

“There is enough space for everybody in the NDC and it is important that all members of the party come together and work towards a common cause,” Mr Mahama said.

He said all members of the NDC have the same desire of winning political power and it is only through unity that this can be realised.

Mr Mahama has therefore appealed to all members of the party to unite and work hard for victory in 2020, emphasising that there would be reward for hard work and loyalty of members of the party.

