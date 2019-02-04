In the movie Titanic, Jack had to die for love. In Romeo and Juliet, both died for love. The question is what will you do for love?

Before you think about dying for love, Empire 102.7 FM is creating a serenade atmosphere at the Akroma Plaza in Takoradi on the weekend of Valentine (16th February 2019).

Ghana’s king of romantic highlife music, Kwabena Kwabena is set to thrill thousands of lovers and believers of love on the 16th of February this year in Takoradi.

Kwabena Kwabena will be supported by fast rising highlife artiste, Bless, singer of the popular Chochomucho song; the legendary, Kofi Bentil, of Western Diamonds fame and the ‘Yawa Go Dey’ hitmaker, Nero X.

This valentine will certainly not be about just chocolates and text messages but a night filled with love at the Akroma Plaza.

Tickets for LOVE NIGHT are selling at the front desk of Empire 102.7 FM in Takoradi, All needs Supermarket, and the Takoradi Mall for GH40 (single) and 60GH (double).