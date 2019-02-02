The National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B has apologised for his assault on the National Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress Sammy Gyamfi.

Nana B was seen slapping the outspoken NDC communicator in the studio of Asempa fm, in a video gone viral.

The NDC youth wing has called on the police to arrest the NPP youth leader.

In a statement, Mr. Boakye apologised to Ghanaians and listeners of the station for his conduct on the radio show Friday.

“I refer to the events which took place yesterday on Asempa FM’s Political Talk Show, ‘Ekosisen’.

“Regardless of the repulsive, provocative conduct by the NDC’s National Communications Director on the show which included unacceptable verbal attacks on the President and myself, I am, upon sober reflection, apologising to listeners of Asempa FM and Ghanaians for the manner in which I responded.

“I wish to assure all that, I remain committed to decent, issue-based discourse on our airwaves and that this unfortunate incident will not be repeated.

“I will also encourage my junior brother, Sammy Gyamfi, to be decorous and respectful in his public utterances during such engagements and to, at all times, respect the high office of the President,” he wrote in an apology.

