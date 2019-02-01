Former President John Mahama has warned the governing NPP that the NDC will match them in the 2020 elections if they decide to be violent.

“I want to sound a caution that NDC has a revolutionary root and when it comes to unleashing violence no one can beat us to that. It is just that we midwife this country’s democracy and that is why we must be the first to respect it. That is why we are acting as a party that is docile and respecting the rule of law. But if we believe that the government cannot protect our people and we believe that the government is using its vigilante groups and illegal forces to intimidate and harass and injure our people, then we may have to advise ourselves.

“We respect the constitution of this country and the NDC is a democratic party and that’s why we abide by the rules of the constitution. But the same constitution says that Ghanaians should resist anybody who attempts to subvert the constitution. When you go rampaging with forces and intimidating people when they should come out and vote you are subverting the constitution. And we have a right to resist you,” he told a gathering in the Volta region.

The comments come after violence and gunshots marred Thursday by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in Accra.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate has been declared winner of the by-elections held in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon in Accra Thursday.

She obtained over 60% of the total valid votes cast in the polls boycotted by the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM