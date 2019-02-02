The Youth wing of the oppositional Democratic Congress is demanding the immediate of the National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party for the alleged assault on their national Communications director during a radio discussion Friday.

Henry Nana Boakye during a political discussion on Accra-based Asempa FM slapped Sammy Gyamfi, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

It is unclear what triggered the banter between the two youth leaders.

“We demand the immediate arrest of the violent thug, Henry Nana Boakye within 24 hours. If by Monday, the arrest has not been effected, we will consider this an abdication of the responsibility of the police administration. We will have no other option than to mobilize our members to demand justice for our comrade.

“We call on Multimedia to blacklist the substandard one, Henry Nana Boakye and bar him from appearing on any of their platforms. Failure to heed our call will mean that no NDC representative will be on the same platform with a thug since we cannot guarantee the safety of our representative,” the youth said in a statement.

The statement also warned the NDC will not allow themselves to be intimidated again.

Below are details of the statement

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE YOUTH WING OF THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

We thank you all for honoring our invitation at this ungodly hour even at a short notice. It has become necessary for us to call this press briefing due to the many acts of violence meted out to our members, with the recent one being the unsolicited and unprovoked attack on a National Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi.

Earlier today, our comrade, Sammy Gyamfi was a guest on Asempa FM’s late afternoon political show, Ekosii Sen. He appeared on the show together with representatives from the New Patriotic Party (NPP). To our utter shock and dismay, the National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye extended the thuggery and violence exhibited yesterday by their bandits to our National Communications Officer.

We condemn in no uncertain terms the assault on no mean a person than a national officer of our party. It is worth noting that this same thug of a Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye yesterday instructed bandits associated with the NPP to attack our Deputy National Youth Organizer, Eric Edem Agbana.

The NPP has demonstrated yet again the ‘All die be die’ mantra posited by their President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has become their political philosophy. Indeed this is not an isolated case of gross violence displayed by the NPP under the Akufo-Addo led government. Time and time again, we have seen the extreme show of brutish force by this government and its assigns. The NPP has succeeded in holding the entire nation to ransom.

It has become evident Nana Akufo-Addo and his bunch of dimwitted appointees cannot be trusted to guarantee the safety of the ordinary Ghanaian. The president is responsible for the acts of lawlessness we have witnessed since this government assumed power. He has orchestrated and supervised activities of so called vigilante groups. Clearly, by this performance, Nana Akufo-Addo is the worst leader this nation has ever had. The despotic regime has sent fear and panic down the spine of the citizenry.

The NDC is not a violent party, but there is a limit to our patience. Our members and national officers cannot be subjected to such abuses. The Youth wing of the party serves the following notices

• We demand the immediate arrest of the violent thug, Henry Nana Boakye within 24 hours. If by Monday, the arrest has not been effected, we will consider this an abdication of the responsibility of the police administration. We will have no other option than to mobilize our members to demand justice for our comrade.

• We call on Multimedia to blacklist the substandard one, Henry Nana Boakye and bar him from appearing on any of their platforms. Failure to heed our call will mean that no NDC representative will be on the same platform with a thug since we cannot guarantee the safety of our representative.

We are reliably informed that our comrade, Sammy Gyamfi has since lodged an official complaint at the Greater Accra Regional CID unit.

While urging the youth of the NDC to remain calm, we implore them to be battle ready to respond in multiple measures if the police refuses to arrest Henry Nana Boakye within 24 hours.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM