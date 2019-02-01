Neymar was spotted on crutches at the Barcelona airport on Thursday as he headed back to Paris after having medical tests on his foot injury.

The Brazilian has been ruled out of both of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clashes with Manchester United after damaging the fifth metatarsal in his right foot in a cup match against Strasbourg earlier this month.

Neymar had initial scans at PSG’s Ooredoo Training Center but flew out to Spain this week for further assessments on his injury.

A team of medical experts concluded that he does not require surgery on the problem but is set to be sidelined for the next 10 weeks.

He was seen arriving at Barcelona airport in a black private taxi on Thursday afternoon and appeared to struggle to get out of the car.

Neymar, who was wearing an all-yellow Nike outfit, was pictured hobbling around the airport on Thursday afternoon as he waited to board his flight back to the French capital.

His absence will come as a huge blow for the French giants who have some important fixtures coming up.

