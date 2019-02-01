The New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate has been declared winner of the by-elections held in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon in Accra Thursday.

She obtained over 60% of the total valid votes cast in the polls boycotted by the opposition National Democratic Congress.

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Thursday warned that the violence that characterised the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon by-elections are dangerous signs ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Voicing its displeasure on the development in a statement, the NCCE further warned: “it will be extremely difficult for us as a nation to quench a fire of national violent unrest once it gets started.”

“The time to act is now,” it stated.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) withdrew from the by-election following the violence.

Six people were shot at the Baweleshie polling centre of the constituency with no deaths recorded.

The Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu has ordered investigations into the shooting and chaos that occurred during the by-elections as the governing NPP and the opposition NDC point accusing fingers to each other.

The NCCE has consistently campaigned against the operations of political party thugs in the country, warning unequivocally that the danger they pose to “our democracy cannot be overemphasized.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com