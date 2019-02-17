Egyptian side Pyramids FC have agreed to play Asante Kotoko in May to mark the 20th anniversary Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to multiple reports, the match is being put together by German-based company Sheer Group.

A member of group Nana Kwarteng is quoted by kickgh as saying: “We had a fruitful meeting with both clubs [Asante Kotoko and Pyramids FC] and they have all agreed to lock horns to mark Otumfuo Osei Tutu II 20th anniversary

“The President of Pyramids FC, Hossam El-Bardy was delighted when we approached his outfit with the proposal. He described Asante Kotoko as one of the best clubs on the continent every footballer admires wearing their colours.”

“El-Bardy told us how he felt as a player when Al Ahly lost the 1983 CAF Confederation Cup to Kotoko on a 1-0 aggregate”

“He admitted the crowd at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium earned Kotoko the title and has wished to visit Kumasi to learn about the club’s history after retiring from football.”‘

Source:filgoal