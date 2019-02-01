The Defence and Interior committee of Parliament has met the Inspector General of Police over the Ayawaso Wuogon by-election violence on Thursday.

Ranking member James Agalga in an interview with Starr News said there is the need for a bipartisan enquiry into the matter.

The by-election which was won by the ruling party’s candidate was fraught with violence which led to the withdrawal of the opposition party from the polls.

According to the former deputy Defense Minister, the operatives who stormed the constituency are not part of the National security setup as claimed by some government functionaries

“If anybody was left in doubt that whether there was insecurity in the country or not, yesterday’ happenings was a clear manifestation of the insecurity this country has found itself in. For the first time in our political history, masked men whether or not they belong to the known security agencies established by law is a question we must begin to find out.

“Is that not revealing enough, if they don’t belong to the fold of the police, if they don’t belong to our armed forces then who has raised a private army under this dispensation…we are in dangerous times…that is why we must have a bipartisan investigation into this matter, the IGP has questions to answer.”

Thursday’s violence has been roundly condemned by Civil Society Organisation and other election monitoring bodies.

A statement by the United Nations Development Program also condemned the violence.

According to the UNDP, Ghanaians must not be complacent about the peace being enjoyed in the country.

“The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is following with interest the current by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the Greater Accra region as a new illustration of the democratic process in which it is anchored in Ghana.

“However, we drew our attention to media reports of acts of violence and fire involving unidentified gunmen at the La Bawalashie Presby JHS polling station during the day’s by-election, which injured at least six people.

“We strongly condemn this impunity and these blatant acts of violence that undermine Ghana’s hard-won democracy and peace. Ghana, as a pillar of stability in the subregion, should not become complacent. We all call for avoiding violence and the use of incendiary language that could increase tensions,” the statement signed by Ms. Gita Welch, Resident Representative said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM