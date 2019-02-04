Societe Generale Ghana has increased its stated capital to GH¢404, 245,426.72 via a Bonus Issue of GH¢ 97,000,000.00 and a Rights Issue of GH¢168, 942,501.90, thus meeting the Bank of Ghana’s Directive issued in September 2017.

The Central Bank of Ghana in accordance with Section 28 (1) of the Banks & Specialized Deposit Taking Institutions Act 2016 Act 930 revised upward the minimum paid up capital for existing banks and new entrants from GH¢120 Million to a new level of GH¢400 Million under several conditions to be met by December 2018.

Work on recapitalization commenced in 2017 when the Bank’s Board of Directors, Management and Shareholders together with the Sponsoring Broker, Financial and Legal Experts worked assiduously to comply with Bank of Ghana’s Directive in record time.

The Board of Directors obtained Shareholders authorization at the 38th Annual General Meeting of the bank on 28th March 2018. The increase was through a bonus issue by the transfer from Income Surplus to Stated Capital of GHS97 million backed by a bonus share of 6 to 1 and a Renounceable Rights Issue to raise up to GHS170 million.

This effort has strengthened the capital base of SG Ghana to enable the Bank engage in higher volumes of financial transactions. The new capitalization will make it possible for SG Ghana to position itself to take advantage of the huge opportunities in the Ghanaian industry. It will also enhance the Bank’s competitive edge and enable it deal with new challenges.

The Bank of Ghana, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Ghana Stock Exchanged approved the Bonus Issue and the Rights Issue.

Societe Generale Group is confident in Ghana and the operations of SG Ghana. The Bank is diligently working hard to support its customers as championed by its new brand signature; ‘The Future is You’.”

Societe Generale Ghana wishes to thank all who were involved in the project to increase the Stated Capital including Regulators and Transaction Advisors.

