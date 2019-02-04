The head of the Weija Leprosarium Rev Fr Andrew Campbell has appealed to the government to rescind its decision to construct a mortuary within the premises of the Leprosarium.

Speech By Rev Fr Andrew Campbell SVD of Lepers Aid Committee on the occasion of World Leprosy Day on January 27 2019 at Weija Leprosarium

In 1945, Mr. Azu Martey a teacher in Achimota School visited and saw the plight of lepers at a small clinic at Jomo, a suburb in Accra.

This clinic was far away from the residents of La and it took care of lepers and cholera patients.

He decided to do something about it.

In 1946 he formed the group called Friends of the Lepers made up of a Scottish doctor called McArvey, Rev. Sister Barbara, Dr. Wilson, Sister Gray and Ms. Nash.

As the township of La expanded, the residents with chiefs and opinion leaders decided to get rid of the cured lepers and cholera patients since they saw them as infectious.

In 1947 Dr. McArvey and Friends of the Lepers with the support of the Anglican bishop of Accra Bishop John Aglionby acquired land at Ankaful to transfer all the lepers there.

Unfortunately upon reaching Weija they were informed that lepers do not cross rivers traditionally.

So they then contacted the chief of Gbawe for land who gave them the present day property where the Weija leprosarium is located.

Before that the chief of Weija and other two stool lands including an individual fought over ownership in court but the case was finally won in 1948 by the Gbawe Stool.

Friends of the Lepers gave gifts to the Gbawe Stool to show appreciation for the gift of the land.

In order not to entrust the land into the hands of any individual, Friends of the Lepers and the chiefs agreed to hand over the land in trust to the Director of Medical Services now Ministry of Health for a lepers settlement.

The site registered at Lands Commission Accra is SITE FOR LEPER SETTLEMENT 14th November 1951 CERTIFICATE OF ACQUISITION NO. 764 OF 1951.

The lepers were placed in that position because of the fear of infection and therefore given land far away in the bush.

This is the reason for the name Akawe which was given to the community where the leprosarium is located.

In those days the main road to the Central Region was by the sea and not where it is now.

On August 14 1950, 85 inmates migrated from Jomo, a suburb of Accra and settled at the present location.

The said inmates moved to their new settlement to be housed and cured.

They managed life there and some got married.

Since the cholera patients lived in harmony with the lepers, friends of the lepers also built two blocks at the present Akawe hospital to house them.

The inmates cultivated crops and sold their products at the markets to raise funds for their upkeep.

The influence of ageing, maturity and hardship caused the death of most of the inmates.

The Present

Now, the leprosarium has 30 cured inmates currently in residence.

Life in Weija Leprosarium is really great because inmates live in a serene and welcoming environment.

The inmates have a broad smile always, receiving friends and family who visit and interact with them.

Formerly the Ministry of Health fed the cured lepers at Weija, paid their utility bills and gave them free medical care.

Not now.

All expenses are borne by Lepers Aid Committee.

The committee also bears the cost of renovation and maintenance of their buildings.

They put up this new hall and built a wall around the whole leprosarium.

My impression for the past years has been that the Ministry of Health wants to gradually get rid of the cured lepers from their present site.

They don’t visit them or take care of them.

New buildings are put up so fast.

An example is the labour ward.

Since the hospital authorities have their facility on a lepers’ settlement and pay no rent, Lepers Aid Committee should be called to meetings to be consulted.

The Future

The authorities of the hospital called me to a meeting last week to discuss the building and siting of a mortuary for the hospital.

I was happy I was called to a meeting but not happy about the siting of the mortuary.

I disagreed about the siting since it would reach the door steps of the living quarters of the cured lepers within a short time.

There is no mortuary for miles around so many will want to use its facilities.

A great disturbance would be caused to those living on the compound if sited where the hospital authorities want it.

The noise, crowds, wailing, car parking, sirens and smell among other things would really disturb not only these residing at Weija but also our beloved neighbours.

A mortuary with the initial capacity of 150 bodies would very soon expand to 300 or 400 bodies because of its location.

Should the mortuary be built on the lepers’ settlement, with the Ministry holding the land in trust, the cured lepers on the land MUST benefit financially from money allocated for the renovation of the cured lepers building for example.

The Discrimination

Since the theme for World Leprosy Day 2019 is on ending discrimination, stigma and prejudice, let us start on this very compound.

And let it extend to the families of all the cured lepers living here at Weija.

Don’t wait for their funerals before you come to visit them.

Some years ago the cured lepers were taught how to make soap.

Unfortunately people were afraid to buy the soap thinking that they would be infected with leprosy if they used the soap.

Because of the awful discrimination toward our dear friends they dare not look for accommodation outside the settlement or look for employment.

Parting Words

I take this opportunity to thank the parishioners of Christ the King Catholic church Accra for opening their doors a couple of times each year welcoming the cured lepers to church services and lunch at the parish hall, courtesy of Labadi Beach Hotel.

I sincerely thank His Excellency the Vice President and his wife for opening their house for a house warming party for 100 cured lepers before Christmas last year.

During the function they even served food to each cured leper.

I thank our many benefactors, friends and supporters for their kind help and support during the past years.

I also thank the Administrator of the Common Fund for the generous assistance you give to the cured lepers.

Please let us join hands – doctors, nurses, relations friends and well-wishers – in getting rid of the stigma, prejudice and discrimination associated with leprosy in our country.

Thank you.

God bless you.

