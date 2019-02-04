The Coalition of aggrieved Menzgold customers have hinted ten of their members have died due to the shock of dealing with the crisis which has befallen them.

According to the coalition, some members have also had to go into hiding in order to avoid arrest or embarrassment by their debtors.

Thousands of Ghanaians who invested in the gold firm with the view of fetching monthly interest on their investment have been left to grit their teeth after the company shut down over regulation and licensing issues.

Owner of the business Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM 1 is supposedly being tried in Dubai over a gold deal gone bad.

The customers who are agitating for a refund of their monies are calling on government to establish a commission of inquiry into the operations of the business and the complicity of state institutions.

“Over ten of our members have been counted dead, many are also contemplating suicide. We demand that the president establishes a commission of Inquiry. We expect a commission to determine the actual database of customers to know exactly how many people are owed and how much is involved. We demand also that all state agencies and officials who neglected their duties for this to happen to be sacked. All foundations who benefited from NAM missions must also refund the monies,” Secretary of the coalition Samuel Odartey told the media Monday.

The customers who besieged the Press Centre Monday, February 4th, demanded to know exactly when Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM 1 will be extradited to Ghana after his alleged court hearing in Dubai.

The customers have also given the government a 7 February ultimatum to establish a Commission of Inquiry to adequately address their concerns or they will embark on a demonstration across the country to register their disappointment.

The aggrieved customers of Menzgold also want all celebrities, government officials, state institutions, and foundations which benefitted from NAM 1 to refund all the money and assets donated to them.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM