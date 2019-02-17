Three People have died in a gory accident at Potsin Junction on the Winneba- Accra highway.

The three were on board a Pontiac Vibe Salon car with registration number GR 5669- 18 which was on its way to Accra from the Cape Coast stretch of the road. The car had a head-on collision with an on coming Toyota Pickup which belongs to the Small and Rural Enterprises Programme office in the Tano South Municipality of the Brong Ahafo region.

The pick up with registration number GV 303 – 17 was also traveling from the Accra stretch of the road.

Four others who were on board the pick up have also being sent to the Specialists and Trauma Centre at Winneba for treatment.

The deceased have been taken to the morgue of the same hospital

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour