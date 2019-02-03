Turkish second division side Elazigspor set a new record when they signed and registered 22 players in less than two hours on transfer deadline day.

Elazigspor achieved the feat after negotiating an end to a transfer ban imposed by the Turkish FA as the deadline loomed.

Incredibly, that was enough time for them to bring in 22 new faces, 12 arriving on permanent contracts and 10 loan deals.

“I’d like to thank everybody at the club who helped with this endeavour,” former Elazigspor president Selcuk Ozturk told reporters.

“We were simultaneously in talks with the FA regarding the transfer ban and with the players we wanted to bring in.

“Once the ban was lifted, we managed to contact the players and complete the transfers within two hours.”

Elazigspor have also sacked manager Orhan Kaynak and are searching for a new coach.

Cengizhan Akgun, Ahmet Sabri Fener, Serge Akakpo, Emrah Gur, Abdulkadir Kayali, Muhammed Ildiz, Dersim Sahan Kaynak, Boubacar Traore, Gokhan Akkan, Mustafa Eskihellac and Nuh Naci Kırlankocoglu have signed one-and-a-half-year deals with the club.

Bakemenga, Emir Gokce, Murat Ceylan, Ahmet Burak Solakel, Kadir Bekmezci, Rustu Hanli, Serdar Ozbayraktar, Tufan Kelleci, Yigitcan Erdogan, Diallo and Georgiadis, meanwhile, have joined until the end of the season.

Source: AFP