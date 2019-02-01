Ghana’s contingent have flown out of Niamey to Maradi where they will be based for the 2019 CAF U20 Cup Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s squad opened a training camp in the Nigerien capital two weeks ago.

They played two friendly matches- losing 2-0 to the hosts and then drawing 1-1 with top-flight side Sahel SC.

The Black Satellites will face Burkina Faso on Sunday in the Group B opener before facing Senegal and Mali.

A top-two finish will earn Ghana a qualification ticket to the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.

Ghana’s squad and numbers

Goalkeepers: 1. Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), 16. Nurudeen Abdul Manaf ( Eupen, Belgium), 21. Frederick Asare ( Accra Lions FC)

Defenders: 2. Nathaniel Adjei (Danbort), 3. Fard Ibrahim (Vejle, Denmark), 4. Maxwell Arthur (Dreams FC, Ghana), 12. Montari Kamahini (Dreams FC), 13. Michael Baidoo ( Midtjylland, Denmark), 15. Ishaku Konda (LASK Linz, Austria), 20. Gideon Mensah (Nordsjalland, Denmark)

Midfielders: 5.Sabit Abdulai (UD Extramadura, Spain), 6. Ibrahim Sulley (Rising Star, Ghana), 7.Emmanuel Kumah (Tudu Mighty Jets), 8. Prosper Ahiabu (WAFA SC), 10. Mohammed Kudus (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), 11. Ibrahim Sadiq (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), 17. Enoch Atta Agyei (Azam FC, Tanzania), 19. Saliw Babawo (Dynamo Brest, Belarus)

Source: Starr Sports