The United Nations Development Program has condemned the violence that characterised Thursday’s by-elections in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency in Accra.

In a statement, the UNDP urged Ghanaians not be complacent about the peace being enjoyed in the country.

“The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is following with interest the current by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the Greater Accra region as a new illustration of the democratic process in which it is anchored. in Ghana.

“However, we drew our attention to media reports of acts of violence and fire involving unidentified gunmen at the La Bawalashie Presby JHS polling station during the day. by-election, which injured at least six people.

“We strongly condemn this impunity and these blatant acts of violence that undermine Ghana’s hard-won democracy and peace. Ghana, as a pillar of stability in the subregion, should not become complacent. We all call for avoiding violence and the use of incendiary language that could increase tensions,” the statement signed by Ms. Gita Welch, Resident Representative said .

The by-election which won by the ruling party’s candidate was fraught with violence which led to the withdraw of the opposition party from the polls.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM